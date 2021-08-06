James Gunn: “Scorsese’s comments on cinecomics are cynical”

It’s been nearly two years since Martin Scorsese said that superhero movies, and especially Marvel Studios movies, “aren’t real cinema.” Statements to which he himself returned several times and which provoked numerous reactions over the following months (even a few days ago by Jason Momoa).

Who had not yet fully expressed his opinion about it is James Gunn, who was called upon to do so in the podcast Happy. Sad. Confused, on the occasion of the launch of The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission. Gunn doesn’t like Scorsese’s comments:

I just think it’s terribly cynical that since when he took it out on Marvel it made headlines and then got the talk about his upcoming movie, then he continued to take it out on Marvel for giving visibility to his film. He moved into the shadow of Marvel Studios, and he used that thing to get the attention his film alone wouldn’t get.

… however he is a huge fan of the director:

He is one of the greatest directors ever. I love his films. And he said a lot of things that I agree with. There are many things that are true in what he said. It’s filled with heartless, soulless, purely spectacular films that don’t truly reflect what they’re supposed to be reflecting. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve talked to directors before they went to make a big movie, telling them, “Hey, we’re all in the same position, let’s try to do something different with these giant movies. We do something different, instead of always doing the same things forever “. And then I’ve seen them succumb to any studio whim, and frankly it always sucks me.

Not surprisingly, just a few weeks ago James Gunn had expressed concerns about the current cinecomics, calling them “stupid and boring”.

In the following hours, both Horowitz and Gunn published “clarifications”:

Horowitz: For the record, I wasn’t trying to start a war between two directors that I admire. If you watch / listen, there are more nuances than many titles you will read around. James Gunn is as great as Scorsese is. Gunn: Also for the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the greatest living American director. I love and study his films and will continue to love and study his films. I disagree with him on just one point: that comic-based films aren’t cinema, that’s all.

James Gunn’s comments have in turn triggered numerous reactions on social media, also becoming a trending topic on Twitter:

Imagine thinking that Martin Scorsese needed help promoting his film when he was backed by the biggest streamer on the planet, a place that prints money, for The Irishman.

In all of this, Martin Scorsese is not worried at all.

The quote needs to be contextualized – Gunn later talks about how much he respects Scorsese etc – but it’s interesting to see how these almost ritualistic confrontations at Scorsese by cinecomic directors seem to come from a sort of defensive and embarrassed attitude. They should think about it.

In the last few years alone, Martin Scorsese has executive produced many films by directors from around the world. He used his name and influence to support new rumors or unique stories, including these four gems: In Ciambra

The Souvenir

Happy Lazarus

Diane

