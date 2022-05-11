James Rodríguez’s betrayal of Madrid and Everton… He wants Liverpool to win the Champions League final!

James Rodriguez returns to talk about and not precisely because of what he does on the field of play.

Being on hiatus with his team, Al-Rayyan from Qatar, the Colombian is with his family in Medellin enjoying a vacation.

During his stay, James is a fan of social media and video games, which is why streamed on Twitchmaking statements that already go around the world.

The Colombian national team, in a live with Jaime Echenique, revealed that he wants Liverpool to win the Champions League. He forgot his past at Real Madrid and at Everton, the latter a bitter rival of the Reds in the city.

“Liverpool is going through a very good moment and he has ‘Luchito’ Daz ah, I want Lucho to be champion. Madrid in this type of games is very screwed up. We have seen it in the quarterfinals and semifinal. It has a lot of hierarchy“, He commented on the platform live.

The main reason is because wants to see Luis Díazbrand new addition to Jrgen Klopp’s team raise the Champions at the end of May.

“It’s going to be hard. I have ex-partners in the Real Madrid, I love the club very muchThey have a long history in this type of match, but Liverpool can play a great match against them. I want Lucho to be champion“, added in the stream.

James hardly touched on Everton, but he did touch on Real Madrid. The truth is that he has many former teammates who will play in the final, but no one supports as much as his compatriot Daz.

The Selection of Colombia does not go to Qatar 2022. His participation in the South American qualifiers was not good and under the controls of Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Ruedathe team did not add the necessary points to attend the World Cup.

After this event, the coffee growers were left without a technician and James was questioned about this by the people. when asking him who wants to be the new coach of ColombiaI don’t want to commit to number 10.

“That’s a pretty compromising question. Let us hope that the leaders choose well and are wise. That’s the most important thing,” he commented.