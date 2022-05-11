Sports

James Rodríguez’s betrayal of Madrid and Everton… He wants Liverpool to win the Champions League final!

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

James Rodríguez wants to see Liverpool champion of the Champions
Instagram: jamesrodriguez10

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Cristian Sacaza says goodbye to Honduras Progreso and announces his departure to soccer abroad!

3 mins ago

The photo that excited us and is far from being

15 mins ago

FIFA opens investigation for falsifying Castillo’s nationality

40 mins ago

Matches for today, Wednesday, May 11; Liguilla Liga MX, LaLiga and more

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button