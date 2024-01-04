Japanese woman who will help you lose weight with 5 minutes of daily exercise

calls him Zero learning method and has millions of subscribers World. Tomomi IshimuraA personal trainer and yoga teacher, she combined various disciplines to create the method she teaches at her school. center in New York and which is based on correct body posture shape your figure and lose weight. In addition to eliminate weight what you have left you will achieve harmonize all parts of your body – neck, shoulders, back, hips and feet – until you reach what she calls zero position. Tomomi’s Guide to Effective Practice Training plan It is published in Spanish –Zero Workout Method: Get a Slim Figure in Just 5 Minutes a Day (Without Much Effort)A best-seller which has already sold more 1 million copies in Japan– and this is the best guide to learn how to practice it, although you can also follow it classes on You Tube.

Japanese people who will help you lose weight, style your figure and relax in 5 minutes.

Tomomi says he Zero learning method Especially indicated for people who Difficulty losing weight despite exercising and to whom feel swollen or suffer muscle pain. As she herself explains, “over time and as a result of some bad postural habits and from the constant pressure to which we subject it, our body becomes lazier, forcing it let’s burn less fat and what we losing weight costs more. To reverse this process, we must return the body to its original state. natural positionposition 0″. It improves blood circulation, strengthens ABSpromotes weight loss, reduction of puffiness, improvement of silhouette and posture, etc. In addition, it also has good for the mind: “The zero posture of the mind is to return to calm state without anxiety, dissatisfaction and stress. A mind that feels so light, as if it has grown wings,” explains Tomomi.

5 Keys to the Japanese Zero Training Method

For practice you will need 1 yoga mat, 3 large towels and 5 or 6 books.. The only thing you need to do is lie face up and do six simple exercises (5 stretches + 1 toning exercise). Here are the keys to the zero learning method: