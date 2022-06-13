Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker Join Nike Drama

For the first time, Ben Affleck will direct his great friend Matt Damonwho was already recruited. Both will work as screenwriters and will appear in the film. Filming began a few days ago in Los Angeles.

Matt Damon is cast as Sonny Vaccarro, a former executive of Nikewhile Ben Affleck will play Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike. The film will chronicle the sports firm’s effort to sign basketball superstar Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-1980s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time, but would become the most significant relationship between a athletic brand and an athlete. The deal launched the global sneaker industry.

Bateman will play Vaccaro’s boss, Rob Strasser, the longtime Nike executive. Davis will play Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan. Messina has been tapped to play Jordan’s original agent, David Falk.

It has been announced that Michael Jordan will not be seen in the film, to reflect the difficulty of accessing him experienced by Nike executives.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting, starring the former, with Affleck in a supporting role, and directed by Gus van Sant. For this title they became stars. The couple also met last year to the last duel, directed by Ridley Scott.

