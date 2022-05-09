Jason Momoa has a blast on the set of Fast & Furious 10 in Rome [photos]

On a motorcycle, the actor of Game of Thrones arrives with a bang in the saga!

The production of Fast & Furious 10 (a.k.a FastX) had a more complicated start than expected. First, Dwayne Johnson, who is still falling out with Vin Diesel, refused to return in the two sequels which will be filmed one after the other to conclude the saga, then the unexpected departure of its director, Justin Lin, asked the studio to quickly find him a replacement. Everything seems to be back to normal sinceUniversal has hired the Frenchy Louis Leterrier (Elusive, Lupin, Far from the Periph’…) to take control. The production was not delayed, since part of the shots could continue with a second team director, while this unforeseen event was settled.

Jason Momoa was thus spotted during exterior shots, in Rome, perched on a motorcycle and followed by a car on which is fixed an important camera system. Little new in the saga, the actor of Game Of Thrones is having fun! Photographed from all angles in a narrow street of the Italian capital, he replays his scene with a smile on his face, very comfortable on his machine, then agrees to take a few selfies with passers-by attending the filming. Images that should reassure fans of the action saga, who are awaiting its release on a firm footing. This is set for May 24, 2023.

Vin Diesel would have caused the surprise departure of the director of Fast X