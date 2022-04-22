Jason Momoa supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

The trials of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are very complex and also involve other Hollywood stars such as Jason Momoa.

In this great legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard will have to testify people as well known as James Franco Y Elon Musk. But in addition, in the trial it was revealed that Jason Momoa did not want the actress to be in Aquaman 2 for his lack of understanding with her and that is why he almost replaced her Emilia Clarkewhich coincided with Game of Thrones.

Now the actor Jason Momoa has gone a step further by showing where he is on, as fans noticed he started following Johnny Depp in Instagram during the trial, which some claim is a sign of their support for the actor and many are already asking him to stop following Amber Heard.

The current trial is being very often and that is why there is news about it almost every day until we know who is right. As Johnny Depp he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, by publishing an article in Washington Post in which she stated that she was a victim of domestic abuse without naming anyone. While the actor alleges that those words have had a significant impact on his career in Hollywood. Since he lost important roles such as Fantastic Beasts 3 and a possible new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, in addition to the fact that the film studios no longer call him. Johnny Depp seeks 50 million in damages.

While Jason Momoa does not stop working, since it will premiere Aquaman 2 in 2023, the movie DC Comics hopefully your promotion will not be affected by your relationship with Amber Heard. But in addition, we will also see it in the tenth installment of fast and furious titled FastX, a video game adaptation Minecraft and a remake of cliff hanger (1993).