Jeff Bezos new owner, ADL sells the club to Amazon

Latest news of the transfer market on Napoli and the sale of De Laurentiis of the club to Jeff Bezos as new owner, is the founder of Amazon and can buy Napoli and enter the world of football.

Naples: Jeff Bezos new owner?

Comes the sensational indiscretion of colleague Luca Cerchione, journalist and radio host, regarding the possible sale of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Here is what the journalist wrote on Twitter:

“Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is in pole position to become the next owner of Napoli. The entrepreneur’s project includes the creation of the AmazonArenaMaradona stadium and the acquisition of the second port of the Neapolitan capital, all by 2026” .

Jeff Bezos is a US entrepreneur, founder and president of Amazon, the largest e-commerce company in the world. Bezos has assets of nearly $ 200 billion He is also the founder and CEO of Blue Origin, a spaceflight company, and owner of the Washington Post. With the Napoli and De Laurentiis Jeff Bezos already has several agreements as the sponsor for football Napoli and the Carlo Verdone TV series produced by the Amazon-De Laurentiis collaboration.