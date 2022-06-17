Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan say goodbye to ‘The Walking Dead’ after the filming of the last episode

After 11 seasons on the air and 12 years working alongside AMC’s zombies, the series The Walking Dead He was shooting his last episode these same days. The protagonists were excited on social networks at the outcome, which brought us emotional farewells like those of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

After transforming from the villain to the hero of the story, whoever was deny has managed to gain public support. It wasn’t easy for him after taking beloved characters like Glenn from us. Now, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has dedicated a farewell message to the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comics, which allowed him to appear on screen these months with his wife, the actress Hilarie Burton, and their son.

“My last day. Thank you all. There are no words beyond that… it will take me a while to process all of this. What a road it has been. Huge love for the cast and crew… And as for everyone who watches walking dead, thanks is probably not enough, but it’s all I have “, accompanied by an image of himself in the series next to the mask he wore with Alpha.

For his part, his staunch enemy MaggieLauren Cohan and one of the great heroines in TWDsince his appearance in the 2T, he also said goodbye on his Instagram account. “I have no words right now, but I want to raise my glass for the team of The Walking Dead. Thanks. 11 seasons. My heart is full”.

Despite the sad farewell to the series, both will appear again as Negan and Maggie in the spin-off Isle of the Dead. It is a new return to the history of the original series, which has already had other fictions such as Fear The Walking Dead Y The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and will soon address Tales of the Walking Dead, the Daryl and Carol series and the Rick movie. This is not just the beginning.

