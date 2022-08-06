Jennette McCurdy reveals breaking point with Ariana Grande

An incident involving Tom Hanks “broke” Jennette McCurdy while working with Ariana Grande.

In an excerpt from her new memoir, McCurdy claims Nickelodeon treated her differently than Grande while filming “Sam & Cat,” a spinoff of their hit shows “iCarly” and “Victorious.”

While the “Sweetener” singer, 29, would have been allowed to focus on projects outside of the kids’ show, McCurdy, 30, says she wasn’t.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came over excitedly whistling because she’d spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’,” McCurdy wrote in “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” according to the New York Times.

“That’s when I snapped.”

McCurdy details her tumultuous time at Nickelodeon in her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Getty Images for Nickelodeon

“iCarly” ended its initial run in 2012, and “Sam & Cat” only ran for one season from 2013 to 2014.

McCurdy writes that after leaving Nickelodeon, she turned down a $300,000 offer from the network that would require her never to speak publicly about her experiences there.

A representative for Nickelodeon declined to comment to The Times.

McCurdy eventually landed a starring role in Netflix’s short-lived “Between” series before choosing to leave Hollywood altogether.

“My acting experience is that I’m so ashamed of the roles I’ve done in the past,” she said on the “Empty Inside” podcast in early 2021. “I resent my career in many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I’ve played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing.

“I did the shows I was on from 13 to 21, and by 15 I was already embarrassed,” McCurdy recalled. “My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on that Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles and feel fulfilled by them.