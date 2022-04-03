Jennifer Aniston’s Skin Prep Secret Reportedly Includes This Magic Cream

Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s top stars for years, ever since she was cast as Rachel Green on the iconic show. Friends. Aniston has managed to stay relevant for the past few decades, consistently surprising critics and fans alike by appearing in unexpected projects, projects like the 2018 Netflix film. dumplingwhere she played a former beauty pageant queen.

These days, Aniston is as successful as ever, starring in a new TV series that has everyone singing its praises. Aniston shared an inside look at the days of filming him. the morning show in the summer of 2021, revealing some of the products her makeup team uses to create her flawless look on the series.

Jennifer Aniston follows a discreet beauty routine

Everyone knows Aniston for her California girl good looks, which includes tanned skin, long eyelashes, and shiny, healthy hair. In a 2017 article in People magazine, Aniston shared some of the products she counts on to keep her skin and her beauty routine on point. Aniston admitted: “There were years when she applied makeup on me like it was going out of style. But I realized that beauty for me is not so much about the hair and makeup as it is about how I feel inside and where I am in my life.”

The actress revealed that while she likes to keep her nails short and sleek, she looks for Essie nail polish in the shade “Mademoiselle,” a soft pink color. She loves the Unite 7Seconds Detangler hair product, which she can spray all over her hair before air-drying: “It will take the frizz out,” Aniston said. Aniston is also banking on cream blushes from Bobbi Brown and mascara from high-end beauty company Charlotte Tilbury.

What moisturizer does Jennifer Aniston use when filming ‘The Morning Show’?

In 2019, Aniston participated in the Apple TV + series. the morning show. The series put Aniston back in the spotlight, playing one of the main news anchors on a breakfast news show. To stay flawless all day on set, Aniston’s beauty team uses trusted products from high-end brands. Aniston has shared snapshots of the makeup table on set, where certain products can be easily identified.

According to New Beauty, Aniston’s makeup artist, Angela Levin, uses Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream to prep Aniston’s skin, followed by La Mer The Renewal Oil. Levin also reportedly uses Dior Dreamskin Skin Perfector, Augustinus Bader The Cream, and Tatcha The Serum Stick, as well as Heritage Store Rosewater Spray to set skin and give it an overall glowy look.

Jennifer Aniston is causing a sensation in her series ‘The Morning Show’

Of course, Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, is also on hand on shoot days, to keep the star’s hair in tip-top shape. the morning show is a main vehicle for Aniston, giving her a starring role in a TV show after a long hiatus. However, Aniston’s character of Alexandra “Alex” Levy is very different from that of Rachel Green. Alex Levy is fiercely protective of her work and her legacy and is quick to criticize anyone she sees as a rival.

The show debuted on Apple TV+ in late 2019, and the second season premiered on the streaming platform in September 2021. In January 2022, the morning show was renewed for a third season, so fans are likely to get a lot more chances to enjoy Aniston’s spectacular performance and her stunning beauty as well.

