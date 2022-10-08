Jennifer Lawrence reveals she suffered two miscarriages before becoming a mother for the first time

Who does not remember the imposing role of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in the saga The Hunger Games? The truth is that the 32-year-old actress is one of the most respected in Hollywood. After many years of hard work and impeccable performances, last February, the interpreter’s life changed completely. The actress fulfilled another of her great dreams, that of becoming a mother. She was doing it for the first time, together with her husband Cooke Maroney. However, the road to motherhood has not been easy, as she recently revealed for the magazine fashion.

The truth is that the actress was seen in an advanced state of pregnancy in the presentation of don’t look up, his last film release. Months later, Lawrence has surprised all his followers with two revelations: the two abortions he has suffered and the declaration that motherhood has made him become a completely new person. He has done before fashionfor those who have posed on the cover of October.

The American interpreter shows off her belly at the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’ gtres

Jennifer, performer of other blockbusters like passengers either Red Sparrow, He confirmed to said medium that the son he had had at the beginning of the year was a boy named Cy, named after the post-war American painter Cy Twombly. Apparently, the name would have great meaning for Cooke Maroney, her husband since 2019 and father of her son, who greatly admires the aforementioned artist.

As she relates in the interview, Jennifer became pregnant when she was in her early 20s, and “had one hundred percent intention” to have an abortion, but before she underwent the procedure, she miscarried. A long time later, she suffered another miscarriage, specifically while she was in the middle of filming don’t look up. By that time, the actress already wanted to start a family with Maroney. All this forced her to undergo a D and C treatment, that is, a surgical procedure to remove tissue from the uterus.

Hard moments

The actress had to go through a D and C treatment after her miscarriages

The young woman revealed to the renowned media that being a mother marked a before and after in her life. Now her day-to-day life, even the way she sees her life, is totally different. “The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. Like now was the first day of my life. I just stared. I was so in love. I also fell in love with all the babies in the world. babies are so amazing. They’re those little pink, swollen, fragile survivors. I love all babies now. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, beautful,” she said.

The young woman assures that “my heart has been stretched to a capacity that I did not know”, something that has also happened to her husband. Jennifer Lawrence was born in 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky, into a very conservative family. The actress also wanted to talk about this aspect of her life. “I do not want to belittle my family, but how can you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she does not deserve equality? How?” She added, totally disagreeing with the values ​​of her environment.

Jennifer Lawrence in a file image GTRES

Lawrence is in favor of wanted motherhood, which is why she supports abortion when a woman wants it. “I remember thinking about it a million times while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very lucky pregnancy. But every second of my life was different. And sometimes It occurred to me: ‘What if they forced me to do this?'”, he sentenced for the magazine, making it clear that pregnancy and motherhood is something very hard for someone who does not want to go through it.

Awarded an Oscar for her supporting performance in The great American scam and nominated on three other occasions for the golden statuette for Best Actress, the young woman has a long professional career. Jennifer just rolled Causeway, a film in which she plays an American soldier who suffers a brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. The film promises, like the rest of his projects, a guaranteed success.

