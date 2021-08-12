Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious: here is the $85 million mansion they visited together

The real estate tour of the Bennifers continues, returning from vacation. After celebrating her stunning 52 years off the French Riviera, the two have returned to Los Angeles, and while waiting to celebrate Ben’s 49th birthday on August 15, they are reportedly considering buying a dream property in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: images of the $85 million villa

Here are the pictures of the mansion that could become the home of the Bennifers. The couple visited it together: the property is estimated at $85 million and includes 12 rooms and 24 bathrooms. There’s also an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and a boxing ring. Other buildings on the property include a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. The estate has parking for 80 guests.





Other buildings on the property include a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. The estate has parking for 80 guests. According to the well-informed the couple would be looking for a house to live in together, while until recently the official version was that Ben was simply accompanying Jen while looking for a house.