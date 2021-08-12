News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious: here is the $85 million mansion they visited together

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The real estate tour of the Bennifers continues, returning from vacation. After celebrating her stunning 52 years off the French Riviera, the two have returned to Los Angeles, and while waiting to celebrate Ben’s 49th birthday on August 15, they are reportedly considering buying a dream property in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: images of the $85 million villa

Here are the pictures of the mansion that could become the home of the Bennifers. The couple visited it together: the property is estimated at $85 million and includes 12 rooms and 24 bathrooms. There’s also an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and a boxing ring. Other buildings on the property include a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. The estate has parking for 80 guests.


TMZ reports that the estate’s main house has a living area of nearly 12,000 square meters with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. There’s also an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and a boxing ring.

Jennifer Lopez’s Riviera style to copy: all the Italian looks of the love cruise with Ben Affleck

of

Julia Mattioli

Loading...
Advertisements

Other buildings on the property include a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. The estate has parking for 80 guests. According to the well-informed the couple would be looking for a house to live in together, while until recently the official version was that Ben was simply accompanying Jen while looking for a house.

Star

The return of the Bennifers, 19 years after the love story becomes social

of

Anna Lupini

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

479
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
470
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
439
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
382
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
380
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
357
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
348
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
337
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
329
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
325
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top