Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet, love in Venice

Him with one black tuxedo, flawless. She in a white dress, with one dizzying neckline. It’s been a few minutes after 9pm Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez get out of the car that from the landing stage ofExcelsior Hotel accompanied them to the Cinema Palace. One last look before getting off, the objectives all aimed at the doors of the dark car: reflectors to the max, fans shouting the names of their favorites.

Here they are, on the red carpet. Seventeen years old after that sudden goodbye when the wedding seemed to be done. Jennifer looks at Ben with the eyes in love, then the kiss that sends you into a delirium Venice. They have chosen precisely the Film Festival – where the American actor presents “The Last Duel”, the latest film by Ridley Scott – to make their (new) official debut, after a crazy one gossip summer.

The first indiscretion dates back to four months ago: at the beginning of May, in fact, Page Six reveals that, according to his sources, Affleck would have restarted at to attend Lopez house. In secret, moreover, by being picked up in a parking lot by the staff of the pop star. “AbsurdThe skeptics reply. And instead a few days later they are paparazzi in airport, returning from a romantic weekend in Montana.

Since that time the gossip goes crazy, the two become the watched special. They are surprised at You love me on the same balcony, then during a Malibu dinner, complete with stolen kiss. The weeks go by, they no longer hide: they walk embracing each other Long Island and they decide to go on vacation together, between French Riviera and the Neapolitan archipelago. It’s time for the social debut.

The pictures on the yacht do around the world. J.Lo then flies to Venice, where is the absolute protagonist of the sumptuous fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana. “Where’s Ben?” The fans ask her. Was the perfect opportunity to finally sanction the reunion, in the city of love. Appointment only postponed by one ten days: the kiss worldwide leaves no room for reruns. Now yes we can say: the Bennifers are back!

