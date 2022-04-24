Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sign a prenuptial contract about their intimate life

In recent years, Ben Affleck has become the center of attention for various reasons from his problems with alcoholism, his time in the DC Extended Universe and the cancellation of his own Batman movie directed and starring himself, to his situation sentimental that began to star in the covers of the pink note magazines where there has been talk of his divorce from Jennifer Gardner, his short but intense courtship with Ana de Armas and his return with Jennifer Lopez after almost 20 years of dating for the first time.

They resumed their relationship after 20 years of their breakup. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, for her part, has suffered similar situations, especially after her commitment to the baseball player Alex Rodriguez which would come to an end in 2021. Since Jennifer and Affleck started dating again, they have become one of the favorite couples of the paparazzi and even their fans. Now it is known that the couple has been engaged for the second time, but everything seems to indicate that they have decided to sign some important matters ahead of time.

Although Ben and López have known each other almost all their lives, there are still things that must be made clear before, now, taking the next step. According to the reports that have begun to emerge, it was the initiative of the actress from Marry Me (65%) and Never More (22%) to put certain conditions and capture them not only in words, but in a legal document that the actor would have already signed.

They say that sex is an important part for a courtship or marriage to stand up, and it is precisely one of the most important points established by the contract of Jennifer Lopez as reported ABC (via The universal). In the legal agreement written and now signed by the Argo actor (96%) it is stated that the couple must have sexual intercourse at least four days a week after they marry.

The economic details of this agreement have not yet been confirmed, and although many jokes have already been unleashed about it for being something that should not be under a contract, it has also been speculated that this may have been the reason why they separated. in the early 2000s. So far the reactions on social networks have not been long in coming, and jokes have been made about the secret of eternal youth for JLo.

So far it seems that everything between them is going from strength to strength, and it was the same singer who shared a video on her official website where she showed her engagement ring showing her emotion. Without a doubt, the singer’s fans hope that this will be her final marriage after several setbacks that she has faced for years.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been dealing with rumors about his alleged presence on a dating app called Raya, after emma hernanreality show star Selling Sunsetstated during the program that he had had interaction with the actor just before his reunion with JLo. The actor’s team has pointed to People that this information is false and that the actor has not used that site for years.

