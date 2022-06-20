Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck ‘The Most Selfless Dad Ever’ In Loving Father’s Day Post E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father’s Day by paying tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck, posting a memorial video of their relationship online.

In a post shared on his social media pages, Lopez, 52, called Affleck, 49, “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless dad ever.”

“Happy Father’s Day my love,” she added.

In the post, Lopez recounts a video montage of her and Affleck, explaining how she enjoys her “career but nothing is more fulfilling” to her than “being able to start a family with someone” who is “just as devoted to the family. . »

JENNIFER LOPEZ INTRODUCES HER CHILD EMME, 14, USING GENDER-NEUTRAL PRONOUNS DURING PERFORMANCE

“I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and really stay present as much as possible,” she added in a clip of the couple kissing.

“Dear Ben…” is titled the voiceover, taken from a Good Morning America interview she gave earlier this month.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HER MOTHER USED TO ‘BEAT THE SH–’ FROM HER BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Stills and clips included in the montage include appearances at the 2022 Met Gala and at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, another clip shows the couple kissing aboard a $100 million superyacht in Saint-Tropez, France last summer.

BEN AFFLECK ADDRESSES SAID HE FELT ‘TRAPPED’ IN MARRIAGE TO JENNIFER GARNER: ‘IT’S NOT TRUE’

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002 and got engaged before going their separate ways. Seventeen years later, she and Affleck reunited in May 2021 and she’s had “the best time of her life” ever since, she said.

The couple have no children together but share several children from previous relationships.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who are co-parented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez is mum to 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian ‘Max’, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.