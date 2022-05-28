Jennifer López combines the most expensive bag in the world with a navel and paper bag pants | Special: Instagram

American artist, Jennifer López, was captured by the paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles, California, in a navel and paper bag pants and caught the eye with her comfortable and casual outfit that she combined with the most expensive bag in the world.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white crop top and beige paper bag pants and complemented her stylish outfit with gold maxi earrings, huge sunglasses, white tennis shoes and a crocodile skin bag that she bought for just over 120 thousand dollars.

The ex-wife of Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony wore the Birkin Diamond Himalaya from the French brand Hermèsa Niloticus crocodile skin bag with an 18-carat diamond on white gold embedded in its clasp, considered the most expensive and exclusive in the world.

The paper bag trousers are characterized by their loose fit and high waistthey fit at the waist with a tie or belt that, when tightened, cause the fabric to gather at the top, and they are the perfect option to replace classic jeans during the hot season.

The 52-year-old actress, singer and businesswoman modeled her ideal outfit for hot summer days, wearing a tight ponytail and light makeup with a natural finish that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full nude lips.

The Bronx Diva is one of the most acclaimed Latin artists in the entertainment industryhas emerged as one of the main exponents of pop music and has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the mecca of cinema.

Last February, he premiered the long-awaited romantic comedy “Marry Me” in which he co-stars with Owen Wilson and Maluma, and a month later filming of the tape “The Mother” finished which will be available soon on the Netflix streaming platform.

Jennifer Lopez shocked the whole world by announcing her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8 and since then she has been captured by the paparazzi touring luxurious mansions hand in hand with her fiancé looking for her next family home.

Jennifer Lopez is considered a fashion icon and throughout his extensive career in the entertainment industry he has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.