Jennifer Lopez on her mother: “She beat us a lot”

Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez in 2018. GC Pictures

In the documentary “Halftime”, which was just released on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez, sexier than ever at 52 , indulges a lot. Hardworking, proud, icon, the actress and singer especially does not want to appear for an artist who only shakes her buttocks. The film also gives a glimpse of his childhood in the Bronx, where all was not well.

Jennifer Lopez was surrounded by strong women who ruled everything, her grandmother, her aunt and her mother, Lupe. “I was very demanding with them, says the latter about her three daughters. Not to criticize. To aim higher. Jennifer is the one who gave me a hard time. We often argued.” And J-Lo confided: “She did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but it also toughened her up. She beat us quite a bit.” “I was far from being a perfect mother, but what I can say is that I did everything in their interest, defends Lupe. I’m glad she’s tough because you have to be tough to survive in this environment.”

At a family Thanksgiving celebration where her parents, who divorced in 1999, reunite with her siblings and aunts, Jenny from the Block speaks with emotion: “I thank my parents. They taught me to fend for myself. And I live with their voices in my head.”