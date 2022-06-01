Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck with a most romantic detail

One of the most complicated matches for the Mexican national team in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be against Argentina managed by Lionel Messi.

And it is that on the three occasions in which the Tri met the Albiceleste in the World Cup, all ended in defeat, two were in the round of 16 consecutively in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010

Before the confrontation in Group C, the tenth and captain of Argentina spoke about the rivals of the first phase and gave his opinion on what was the duel against the Mexican national team led by Gerardo Martino, with whom he coincided with Barcelona and the national team, will represent.

“We know there are no easy rivals, it happened to us in the last World Cup and in the end we ended up getting complicated. Mexico is a team that has always cost us, if we were lucky we could pass or win, it’s a team that plays very well.” said Messi for TyC Sports.

He also acknowledged that for El Tri it is an advantage to have ‘Tata’ on the bench, knowing the Albiceleste well, which he led between 2014 and 2016, reaching two Copa América finals.

“He has a very clear idea, with a coach who knows Argentina, us, and it will be a difficult team, just like Poland. By name, I preferred teams with fewer names to touch us later.said the PSG footballer.

For now, the Mexican national team continues its tour of friendly matches in the United States, in preparation for the World Cup, and on Thursday, June 2, it will face Uruguay, while on June 5, it will against Ecuador.