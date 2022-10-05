Jennifer Lopez ready to do battle in a wedding dress in “Shotgun Wedding”

Decidedly, J.Lo particularly likes to wear wedding dresses lately! After marrying Ben Affleck in real life and Owen Wilson in the movie Marry Me, she will once again say “yes” to Prime Video. The singer and actress is indeed on the poster of a new romantic comedy in which she marries Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas, Baby How To). Unfortunately for her, not everything is going to go as planned… and her beautiful dress (but not only) will pay the price.

The trailer of Shotgun Wedding has just been unveiled this Tuesday, October 4, allowing us to discover that this comedy is actually an action film. As Darcy and Tom decide to get married in an exotic, remote location, they and their guests are taken hostage by a gang of pirates (yes, you read that right). The couple will then do everything to protect their families, even if it means fighting “until death do them part”.

The cast of the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Alongside J.Lo and Josh Duhamel, we will notably find Lenny Kravitz (The Hunger Games), Jennifer Coolidge (Revenge of a Blonde), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Callie Hernandez. Shotgun Wedding was directed by Jason Moore, behind Pitch Perfectand co-written by Liz Meriwether, the creator of New Girl. A beautiful duo that should make for a pretty fun film! You can watch it exclusively on Prime Video starting January 27, 2023. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer for the action-comedy: