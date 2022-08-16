Jennifer Lopez has gained a lot of wisdom over the years. She shared what she learned about her life and career. Here’s what J.Lo revealed about how her kids encouraged her to do better.

Jennifer Lopez on aging

Jennifer Lopez | Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Lopez says her age doesn’t mean anything. She says she doesn’t feel like she’s getting old; she just feels like herself. “Honestly, I feel the same way I felt when I was 28 and put out my first record,” Lopez said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I think it’s a mindset to keep realizing that I’m still growing. So while I’m still growing, there’s still somewhere to go.

Lopez says she’s realized that life isn’t over just because she’s getting older. “That’s what I realized; it’s not over,” Lopez said. She referred to the age of 50 as her “half-time”.

Jennifer Lopez says her kids encouraged her to do better

Lopez says the birth of her children, Max and Emme, prompted her to change her approach to life and work. She says she was doing well in life, but she wanted to do better for them. For her, that meant adjusting the way she worked and taking time for herself.

“I just decided that I was going to work in a way that I didn’t have before and that I was going to grow in a way that I didn’t have before,” she told Winfrey. “Once you had kids, for me what happened was I realized I had to do better. I was fine, I was fine, but I had to do better… You have to take care of yourself so you can take care of your children.

Jennifer Lopez finally accepts herself and ignores the haters

Lope also discussed her Super Bowl performance and how she had to block opponents. Not everyone was thrilled with Lopez’s Super Bowl performance. Some viewers felt her dancing was too sexy. However, Lopez says she didn’t focus on the negative attention because she was so grateful to have the big moment. She wouldn’t let the opinions of others ruin this great achievement.

“It didn’t bother me,” Lopez said. “It was such a beautiful night. And it was so well received. Listening to the small fraction of people who thought it was too sexy or tried to say something negative, it would have been a sin for me to focus on that.

Lopez says she’s reached a point in her life where other people’s opinions don’t affect how she sees herself. She says it was a recent development for her. “Finally, yes,” says Lopez. “And that was recently. These are journeys that take a long time.

Lopez says she had to learn to love and take care of herself. She realized that you can’t take care of everyone until you take care of their needs first. “You’re brought up to think, ‘Oh, if I take care of everyone, I’m a good person. I put myself last,” says Lopez. “A lot of women, in my family, that’s how we were raised, especially the Latinos,” Lopez continues. You realize it’s not [healthy]. In fact, I have to take care of myself, so that I can better take care of everyone else.

