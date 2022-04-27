Jennifer Lopez succumbs to a 90’s trend that we had almost forgotten

In Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her fiancé Ben Affleck (with whom, let’s remember, she had a romance twenty years ago, in 2002 to be precise). The couple were heading to Burbank, to a local shop, to purchase what appears to be filming equipment.

Jlo reclaims a vintage trend

Farewell to the classic white T-shirt for the 52-year-old singer. While the return of the 2000s is raging on the fashion sphere, Jennifer Lopez seizes on a new vintage trend: the logo T-shirt, and not just any, since it is a model branded with the emblem Coca Cola, which we saw countless times in the 90’s. She paired it with flared jeans, a red handbag and a stylish pair of glasses. shield. At each appearance, jlo offers us a new fashion moment and seems to be, more and more, a fan of vintage fashion. What will be next?

