Jennifer Lopez talks about the flashback with Ben Affleck: photo

Is it always a mistake to go back with a former historian? According to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no. After staying away for almost 20 years and having embarked on numerous important relationships (she with Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, he with his colleague Jennifer Garner) the Bennifers have decided to give a second chance to that feeling that, in the past, had brought them one step away from the wedding and that, today, sees them together again , happy and close-knit just like they used to be (or maybe even something more). After being pinched together for months and months, in recent days J-Lo and Ben have been intercepted while exchanging a tender kiss that officially kicked off the flashback of one of the most loved, photographed and idolized couples of the 2000s, whose love had made us dream and passionate; and then leave us with a broken heart after the sudden farewell between Lopez and Affleck. What are the reasons that led them to take different paths is not known and perhaps (to tell the truth) we do not even care much, because everything that really matters today and that the singer of Change El Paso and the actor of Batman together, they have (re)found happiness and a smile.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jennifer Lopez talks about flashback with Ben Affleck

To announce it was lopez who, during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, could not refrain from telling for the first time how satisfied and satisfied she is in this particular moment of her life (where Ben is back by her side). “I’m super happy” admitted Jennifer, whose smile in the last period appears more dazzling and shining than ever “I know people always ask for it. How are you? What’s going on? Are you all right? I’ve never been better and I want the people who care about me, and who care about them so much, to know that I’ve come to a point in my life where I’m fantastically with myself. I am convinced that once you get to this awareness incredible things happen that you never imagined could happen again in your life” the singer continued, referring, indirectly, to the flashback with Affleck.

“I just want everyone to know that it’s the best and best time of my life“ added Lopez, from whose lips the name of Ben Affleck never came out and this despite the fact that every sentence of hers always referred to him and to how much his presence makes her a better woman, strong and ready to evolve, just as she also tells in her latest single Change El Paso “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step” J-Lo explained to Pitbull’s Globalization . “For example, move forward and do what you need to do. If something goes wrong, whatever is in your life, make the necessary move to change“. It is with this spirit then that a few months ago Jennifer Lopez decided to “take the step” and give in to the super romantic love letters that Ben had begun to send her, within which the 48-year-old actor told her everything he felt for her and those feelings never slumbered, despite the years.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

It seems therefore that returning with her ex for the 51-year-old was the right move to make at this time of her life and that, above all, giving life back to the Bennifer 2.0 has given her new charge, energy and vitality. But how, after years and years in which we have repeated until exhaustion that the “heated soups” are something very little intriguing and engaging, here comes Jennifer and changes all the cards on the table showing us that if there is love it is never a mistake to try again, not even 20 years after the end of a relationship.

Did you like the article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io