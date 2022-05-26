Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s minidress that everyone will want to have

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

The mini-dress from Jennifer Lopez it is boho, it is navy, it is very short and divine! Thus, the “Bronx Diva” makes it clear that there is no age to show off your legs with a short “mini”, well worn and that can be as elegant as it is casual. Of course, it is already a trend.

Ben, Jlo and their mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez during a family outing. Source. People Spanish.

The advance? Celebrating her 52nd birthday when she showed up on the railing of the yacht with a model of mini-dress colorful made of Dolce & Gabbana brand parts.



