Jennifer Lopez’s minidress that everyone will want to have

The mini-dress from Jennifer Lopez it is boho, it is navy, it is very short and divine! Thus, the “Bronx Diva” makes it clear that there is no age to show off your legs with a short “mini”, well worn and that can be as elegant as it is casual. Of course, it is already a trend.

Ben, Jlo and their mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez during a family outing. Source. People Spanish.

The advance? Celebrating her 52nd birthday when she showed up on the railing of the yacht with a model of mini-dress colorful made of Dolce & Gabbana brand parts.

The model also had seventies reminiscences. Source. Tella.

Love for denim: Jennifer Lopez take your idyll to another level

The businesswoman, dancer, singer and actress has legs to show off. There’s no doubt. At 52 years old, she looks splendid, in love with actor Ben Affleck, on the crest of the wave of her career as an artist and owner of her own brand.

As if that were not enough, it has shown that it is a reference and inspiration in terms of fashion. Every time she looks in a production, she is shown in public, or photos transcend, the models similar to what she wears run out, likes rain down on social networks and the press dedicates rivers of ink to her.

All this has an explanation: their looks are always successful. She has a natural gift for combining clothes, setting trends and wearing the textures that she likes the most.

Among his favourites, of course, are denim garments. Jennifer Lopez she wears the jean almost daily and loves to combine it with everything. When the occasion calls for being more comfortable and fresh, but casual, and you choose a dress, denim is ideal!

Show off your legs! Source. People Spanish

This was the case with the photos we shared. The mini-dress In a dark jean key with metallic appliqués at the height of the navy style shoulders, it was all the rage on social networks.

Thus, it joins the bohemian style that is a trend and the 70’s style dresses: called silly, wide and very short dresses.

The image belongs to a day of walking with her boyfriend Ben Affleck through Los Angeles. There you can see how the mini-dresswhich looks almost like a long shirt, is perfectly combined with a printed Dior bag and platform heels in a nude tone.

Of course, to Jennifer Lopez He does not miss the detail that the combo of mini-dress with heels lengthens and refines the legs, making them look kilometric.

Thus, she wears both trendy fashion hits, the nude heels and the mini-dress boho, to its best possible performance.

Another success of Jennifer Lopez to imitate! Do you dare to use the mini-dress of JLo?