Jenniffer González holds a conversation “live and apart” with Joe Biden at the end of the State of the Union message

The resident commissioner of Puerto Rico in Washington, Jenniffer González, held a conversation with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in the floor after he finished his first State of the Union message.

In a video published by González, you can see the moment in which Biden talks with the representative of Puerto Rico in Congress, although the exchange cannot be distinguished.

In another video, the resident commissioner indicated that “I had the opportunity to speak directly and separately with him, precisely about things in Puerto Rico, and with the Secretary of Housing, among others. There are good things in the message. There are others that we have to see how they are executed, but it means that we are going to continue putting Puerto Rico’s agenda first.”

Biden offered a speech tonight focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, how to protect and grow the US economy, and the next steps to take in the fight against COVID-19.