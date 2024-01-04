JetBlue is promoting one-way flights under $50 through January 10th as part of its ‘Big Winter Sale’

JetBlue kicked off the year by offering one-way flights for under $50. to US cities.

The New York-based company announced its Big Winter Sale this week. (Big Winter Sale) where your customers can book discounted tickets for the season.

Offers will be available until January 10th.and applies to moves from the 17th of this month to March 27th.

The airline lists destinations in alphabetical order on its website (www.jetblue.com).

However you can filter the search by departure airport, as well as the destination of interest; or by price, starting with the most economical offer.

In this last version the system offers travel to Boston, Massachusetts for a base price of $44. departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

If you choose to travel to Chicago, Illinois or Miami, Florida from the same airport, a one-way ticket will cost you $54.

You can go to Kansas City, Missouri or Milwaukee, Wisconsin for about $59..

Other available alternatives: Austin, Texas or New Orleans, Louisiana for $79..

If you want to leave the US, You have the opportunity to visit the island of Aruba for a starting price of US$124..

To get to St. Maarten or the Turks and Caicos Islands, the cost is $129..

You can also book a trip to Liberia to Costa Rica for the same price.

Offers for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Cancun

In the case of popular Cancun, JetBlue offers flights from JFK starting at $134.

One of the cheapest flights to the Dominican Republic lands in Puerto Plata.. Cost $139.

To the neighboring island of Puerto Rico, arriving in the capital San Juan, a one-way trip will cost $144..

Flights to Paris and London

JetBlue also offers air tickets to Paris (France) and London (England) for 399 and 339 US dollars.respectively.

It should be noted that since discounts apply to one-way travel, a return ticket may cost you more than you expected.

Promotions are live and subject to availability, so they may change at any time..

In addition, they do not include the cost of other services such as baggage check-in.

Keep reading:

JetBlue suffers major setback and could cancel important route

JetBlue will cancel 14 flights since January: LaGuardia and Boston airports hit hardest

JetBlue Announces Flights to Ireland and Scotland from New York and Boston Starting Next Summer