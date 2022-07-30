Jinkx Monsoon: She is queen of queens of Drag Race

Jinkx Monsoon is the queen of queens of the franchise drag racing to win RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7the season that brought together past winners of the show to compete once again.

The drag Jinkx Monsoon is originally from Oregon, USAand it is the current winner of reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 this 2022. Their real name is Jerick Hoffer Y outside drag prefers to be addressed with non-binary pronounsbut when does Jinkx chooses to be named as ‘she’. Originally Jinkx won season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013 after overcome to competitors like Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska Y detox.

the step that Jinkx had in the competition of All Stars 7 it was flawless. He had 4 stars that you earned thanks to the weekly challenges.

Jinkx is a mix of good humor, weirdness and old style

The Jinkx Monsoon's style is unique and for many it can be rare. I know move away from beauty icons and favor personalities nerds, Besides that his sense of fashion is more classic and elegant. some of his inspirations for your drag Are the comedians Lucille Ball and Maria Bamford.

there aren’t many drags who have stepped on the catwalk drag racing have a sense of humor like her and its imitations other artists They are a example. In the Snatch Game of All Stars 7 (chapter where drags imitate a celebrity) Jinkx played a Judy Garland memorable with a voice very similar to the actress and even an interpretation of a song.

And if that was not enough, in the same chapter he did an imitation of the actress of russian-doll Y Orange Is the New Black, natasha lyonne. In the next post From Instagram you can see fragments of their performances.

The trajectory of drag off the rupaul show

Jinkx Monsoon has had one of most successful races after he won season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. He has dabbled in cinema. She was in the LGBT+ movie christmas Happy Season (Clea DuVall, 2020), where shared scenes with other drag of reality show by RuPaul, BenDeLaCremeand with the actresses Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza. Next, we leave you the scene where Jinkx shines in an LGBT + bar where he entertains the public.

Similarly, Jinkx has released music. the 2 Studio albums that has published are called The Inevitable Album Y The Ginger Snapped.

And in case you were wondering, jinx is married. Her husband is musician Michael Abbot.. In January 2021 they married in a small ceremony. So Jinkx currently has a life full of success and love that completes her and inspires her to entertain the public who loves the game. drag.

With information from Instagram (Jinkx Monsoon), YouTube (CLIPS with subtitles) and Wikipedia