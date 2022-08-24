Joe Biden Considers Eliminating Some Student Loan Debt

washington- The president of United States, Joe Bidenis considering canceling part of the debt that millions of university students contracted with the federal government in order to pay for their studies, US media reported on Tuesday.

The president’s decision could be made public tomorrow, Wednesday, after months of internal debate and when there are three months left for the legislative elections in November, in which the Democrats need the young vote to maintain their majority in Congress.

According to CNN and MSNBC, Biden plans to forgive up to $10,000 per student, but that measure will only benefit those who earn less than $125,000 a year.

In addition, according to the media, he plans to postpone the payment of the debt of millions of students again, in what implies the continuation of a program created in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic by his predecessor, donald trump.

These measures would benefit some 45 million studentsaccording to The New York Times.

The most progressive wing of the Democratic Party and the organizations that represent racial minorities have been pressuring Biden for months to forgive all or at least part of the student debt.

The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumerhas asked each student to forgive $50,000, since in some cases the debts can exceed 100,000 and even 200,000 dollars.

Likewise, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the main group in the United States in defense of African Americans, has repeatedly reminded Biden that the black community has been disproportionately affected by the student debt problem. and they demand that 50 thousand dollars per student be forgiven.

Biden, however, has been unwilling to go that far. During the 2020 election campaign, he said he would support paying up to $10,000 to each student.

The president must make a decision before August 31, when payments on some of the student debts should resume.

To questions from the EFE Agency, a White House spokesman refused to confirm whether the announcement will take place this Wednesday.

Since arriving at the White House in January 2021, Biden has forgiven some $32 billion in debt, benefiting 1.6 million Americans. more than any other government in the history of the country, according to the aforementioned spokesman.

The US Federal Reserve estimates that four out of ten people who went to college must repay some type of loan.

On average, each student owed between $20,000 and $25,000 in 2020, according to the Federal Reserve.