Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19

Washington D.C.- The president of United States, Joe Bidenthrew today, Thursday, positive to COVID-19 and has very mild symptoms, according to the White House.

Biden, who will turn 80 in November, is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, including both reinforcement, and will remain in isolation at the White House, said his press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre.

According to the White House spokeswoman, the US president started taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Jean Pierre said the president “has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning by phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“In accordance with White House protocol for positive cases of COVID-19, which goes beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once you test negative, you will return to work in person. Due to an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to perform all duties of the office while in isolation,” the statement added.

Based on standard protocol, Jean Pierre indicated that “the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president during the day, including members of Congress and members of the press who interacted with the president during the yesterday’s trip.”

Biden had been tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. So he had tested negative.