Joel Embiid TIE RECORD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA

Unstoppable! This is what happens when the Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiidis on the field.

The Cameroonian returned to action on Tuesday, January 2, having not played since December 22. The local team defeated the Chicago Bulls 110–97 in a bout at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The highlight of the match was the performance of the 29-year-old African. Joel Embiid In 31 minutes, he scored 31 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

But this was not just another game for the best player of the last competition. He now has 14 consecutive games in which he scores at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Last three NBA players of the specified brand

Joel Embiid: 2023–24 (active)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1971–72

Wilt Chamberlain: 1963–64

Just as you read, Joel Embiid He is only the third player in history NBA who achieves such a feat. In addition, he also did not score 30 or more points in 15 consecutive contests.

Joel Embiid with the NBA Elite

Joel Embiid: 2023–24 (active)

James Harden: 2018–19

Kobe Bryant: 2002–03

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1971–72

Wilt Chamberlain: 1963–64

These are the last five NBA players to score 30 or more points in 15 straight games.

Yeah “JoJo” scores at least 30 points in the next game, he will equal the legendary Kobe Bryant. Legendary Player Stripe Los Angeles Lakers It was 16 games in a row. He did this between January and February 2003.

It is very likely that Joel Embiid give access to the Kobe Bryant brand. I might even surpass him. This would not be surprising given the team’s points-per-game lead this season and the last two campaigns.

On December 20, 2023, he scored 51 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the fourth-highest record of his career. His personal best is dated November 13, 2022 against the Utah Jazz (59 points).