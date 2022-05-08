Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: One of them lies | entertainment

FAIRFAX, Virginia, USA — There is not much in common between the testimonies of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation.

One of them lies.

Heard has not finished giving his version of events. His testimony will continue on May 16 once the trial — now four weeks old — resumes after a week’s recess. She will then face what can be presumed to be cross-examination in a case in which both sides have used no quarter tactics for years, when the lawsuit was filed.





Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post that described him as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say it defames him because it is a clear reference to Heard’s public accusations of abuse when she filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a restraining order against him.





Depp said he never physically abused Heard, while Heard says she was assaulted on more than one occasion.

Heard says the first time Depp hit her was in 2013 when she laughed at one of his old tattoos. On the bench, Depp denied that it had happened. “It never happened. Why would I be offended when someone makes fun of a tattoo on my body?





Both sides say the worst violence occurred in March 2015, when Depp was working on the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Heard says Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during an alcohol-fueled tantrum. Heard, who returned to Australia after working on her own film, says Depp accused her of sleeping with one of her co-stars.





Depp, in turn, says that he was the victim in the incident. She stated that Heard was furious at the efforts of Depp’s lawyers to get her to sign a postnuptial agreement, and that Depp was not following through on her sobriety promises to Heard’s satisfaction.

He said Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him and then another, which smashed against his hand and cut the tip of his finger.