Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Movie Trailer

A film that recreates the scandalous process that confronted the famous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reaches the catalog of the Tubi streaming platform.

The premiere will be this Friday, September 30, under the title “Hot Take: The Depp / Heard Trial”.

Tubi is an American free content platform that is characterized by broadcasting low-budget productions with plots linked to current affairs.

So he released the trailer for a summary of the media trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The film was shot in record time because the litigation concluded four months ago and Mark Hapka and Megan Davis will act as Depp and Heard.

In addition, other relevant characters in the media process will act, such as the lawyer Camille Vasquez and the judge Penney Azcarate.

According to the trailer published by the platform, most of the plot takes place in court. That’s where the theme of jealousy, drugs and lies is exposed in this preview of the trial movie of the year.

A court scene with dramatic background music can also be seen.

Also, in this space the most notorious moments of the oral hearing are recreated, but also references to media coverage, the presence of other celebrities and the attention on social networks.

“It’s the first day of Depp’s libel trial against Heard. Although the fans are showing their support for both sides, there is clearly a favourite,” a reporter says in the trailer, featuring Depp fans who flocked to court.

In the defamation trial that confronted the two celebrities, the sentence, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Amber Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper, defamed to Johnny Depp.

The 59-year-old actor won the trial for the accusation of defamation that he filed against his ex-partner and this determined that Deep was rewarded with 15 million dollars.

Jonny Depp and his alleged relationship with his lawyers

Interestingly, Johnny Depp had been romantically linked with his lawyers.

First with the lawyer Camille Vasquez, who gained prominence in the defamation trial and whose final arguments were decisive in the verdict that favored the actor.

During this process, a rumor emerged suggesting a relationship, which she denied and called sexist.

Likewise, Depp’s environment confirmed weeks ago that the actor maintains a romantic relationship with Joelle Rich, a lawyer who defended him during the defamation trial against the tabloid The Sun held in the United Kingdom last year, AFP reported.

“Theirs is serious. They are in love,” says a close friend of the actor to the publication. “There was no professional obligation for her to be there. It was personal,” a source told U.S. Weekly.

“Their chemistry is out of the ordinary. Theirs is serious,” he said.

Main news source: EFE