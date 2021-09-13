Johnny Depp guest in Rome of “Alice nella Città”

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the XIX edition of Alice in the City , the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival , dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021.

The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish: Johnny Puff .

The series centers on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friendly friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffin in the great and technological Otto’s Lair, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to children about some important issues such as pollution and environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series that will entertain the very young audience by amusing them thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever since Edward scissor hands to The Chocolate Factory, passing through the film series The Pirates of the Caribbean it’s still Alice in Wonderland, Alice through the looking glass And Neverland – A dream for life.