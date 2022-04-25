Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp feared Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Johnny Depp told the court during his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that he feared she was having an affair with James Franco.

Depp faced cross-examination by Heard’s legal team Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his libel trial against her. The actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 alleging that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published on Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” (“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture… that has to change”).

Opposing attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp if he had gotten into a heated argument with Heard, who was shooting a movie with Franco, about whether he was having an affair with his co-star.

Rottenborn quoted Depp in an earlier statement as saying: “I don’t remember, but it’s very likely.”

Depp confirmed that he suspected Heard and Franco were having an affair. When asked if Heard was judgmental about his drinking and drug use, Depp said “that was a constant.”

The argument allegedly took place the day before a private flight on May 24, 2014, when Depp and Heard flew from Boston to Los Angeles.

Audio of Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as Heard’s legal team questioned the actor.

Rottenborn read an email from Depp to Heard sent the next day. “Once again, I find myself at a point of shame and regret,” Rottenborn said, citing the email.

“Of course I’m sorry, I really don’t know why or what happened, but I will never do it again,” he added. “I want to improve for you and for me, I must do it. My illness somehow crept in and grabbed me. I can’t do it again, I can’t live like this again, and I know you can’t either.”

Rottenborn said Depp texted his “good friend,” British actor Paul Bettany, five days after he had drunk all night before the flight to Los Angeles, saying he hadn’t eaten for days, had consumed powders, referring to cocaine, half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand” red bull and vodkas, pills, and two bottles of “champers” (bottles of champagne) on the plane.

“What do you get? A constant source of aggression and a fucking blackout,” Rottenborn said, citing Depp’s message to Bettany. “Shouting obscenities and insulting any motherfucker who came near.”

“I’m fed up, I admit I’m too f*cked up in the head to spill my anger on the person I love,” Depp added, according to court documents.

Rotterborn asked if the two bottles of champagne on the plane referred to the flight between Boston and Los Angeles.

“Yeah, right after the thousand cans of Red Bull,” Depp replied.

Rottenborn returned to the UK transcript in which Depp was asked if he had been drinking or used drugs before or during the flight, to which Depp replied: “Sure, in order to put up with this, let’s just say yes.” , everything you have said, I agree”.

Depp said he was “giving in” to questioning at the time.

Heard’s legal team then played three excerpts of audio of Depp apparently moaning in pain.

“It sounds like an animal in pain and it’s my voice,” Depp said in response to the audio recording.

In the latest excerpt, Depp’s former security guard Jerry Judge can be heard saying, “I’ll stick with this fucking asshole in case he gets bad.”

“The recording of the pain noises are not from that flight,” Depp said, without specifying where and when the recording was made.

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, she had been sexually harassed and assaulted when she was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect that filing complaints would do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing family abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking up,” she added at the time.

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a family abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp for the inconvenience, as well as immunity from his charges.