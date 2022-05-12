Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: reveal messages from the parents of the actress addressed to the actor

Since the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began, it has not only captured the attention of public opinion around the world, but has also divided opinions between who is the victim and who is the perpetrator. The evidence that the defenders showed at each hearing, within the framework of the defamation trial that the actor initiated against his ex-wife, further increased the crack.

In the last hours, in addition, some conversations were revealed that Amber’s parents, David Heard and Paige Parsons, had with Depp.

Such messages were sent to Depp on May 27, 2016, after the restraining order that Amber filed with the actor for the alleged physical attacks he suffered. She did it after Johnny asked her to vacate an apartment located in the United States, owned by him. The conversation was exposed during the trial.

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard began in April. After a week of rest, the litigation will continue its course this May 16. Photo: File.

Among the messages you can read some words that Paige Parson sent to her ex-son-in-law, in which she refers to the restraining order that her daughter requested.

“His attorney told him he had to do it and he had to do it today. That’s why he wanted to talk to you. I swear this wasn’t her idea and she didn’t do it willingly. They told her that it was her only option not to be expelled from the department. I’m not making excuses, but that’s what she believed. She didn’t want to do it. She felt that she was betraying her only love, but the lawyers said so, “the woman assured the interpreter in relation to the request of Amber’s defenders.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. He asks for $50 million in compensation. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AFP)

Then Paige, who passed away in 2020, ended the conversation with a gesture that highlighted the excellent relationship they had: “Please don’t show this if you ever talk to Amber again. I love you son. Please don’t use what I told you against me, please.”

From his side, the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, replied: “If she didn’t want to file a restraining order against me and send a message to the world that I’m some kind of violent hitter. So why would she go to court with a picture of her that appears to have been abused? This is my life too, what are my children supposed to think? I don’t deserve this, especially not from her.”

For his part, Amber’s father, David Heard, also sent a message to Depp, where he stated that the lawyers forced his daughter to request the restraining order. “The lawyer told him that he had to do it or he would not have a place to live in 30 days,” stressed the man, in which he also mentioned the eviction request that Deep sent to her ex-wife, which is why it was generated. the conflict.

In this context, users of social networks gave their opinion on the subject on Twitter and gave their point of view on the matter.

“Amber Heard’s parents David and Paige Heard have admitted the entire domestic abuse claim was the product of Amber Heard’s attorneys,” one user wrote. “Amber Heard’s parents and sister want nothing to do with her, they admire Johnny Depp,” another person considered.

Although the conversations showed the close bond between the family of the protagonist of Aquaman and Deep, according to the media NewsweekIn the trial it was made clear that neither of them took a position in favor of him . However, in social networks the opinions are diverse and a debate was generated that seems to have no end.