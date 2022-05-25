Entertainment

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the sudden change in strategy of the actress’s defense in the trial against her ex-husband

  • Holly Honderich
  • BBC News, Washington

American actress Amber Heard in court

Amber Heard’s team will not call Johnny Depp to testify, a source close to the American actress has assured, marking a strategic 180-degree turn in the final days of the high-profile scandal.

Heard’s team planned to subpoena Depp to testify again on Monday, but, without explanation, there was a change in strategy.

Depp, 58, sued his ex-wife for defamation for $50 million over a column she wrote in 2018 for Washington Post in which he claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse without citing names.

In turn, Heard, 36, filed a counterclaim.

