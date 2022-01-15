Johnson still in trouble: two more Downing Street parties revealed the night before Prince Philip’s funeral. Apologies come (again)

The scandals over the Downing Street parties and the troubles for the British premier Boris Johnson they seem to have no end. According to the English newspaper Daily Telegraph some employees of Downing Street attended two more parties full lockdown, the April 16 last, complete with alcohol And music high volume. And this the night before the funeral of Prince Philip, that the queen Elizabeth II she cried alone because the lockdown imposed by the British authorities did not allow participation in the religious function in the private chapel of the Castle of Windsor. The Telegraph he explains that one attended the event organized in the prime minister’s official residence thirty people. The now usual ones arrive during the day apologies by the British premier who, through his spokesperson Jamie Davies, said the government acknowledges that the party caused “a significant one anger public“. “It is deeply regrettable that this happened at a time of mourning national and Downing Street apologized to the building, ”he added.

Among the attendees was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had instead gone to the country residence a Checkers. Always according to the Telegraph councilors and public officials would meet after work in two occasions to greet the spokesman for the British premier James Slack and also to dismiss one of the photographers personal of the prime minister. On both occasions there would be no lack of alcohol and witnesses would have told Telegraph of people drinking and dancing late into the night. And about a staff member who would be sent to a nearby supermarket with one suitcase to be filled with wine bottles. Again according to the Telegraph a witness reported seeing a staff member use e to break, in the garden, the swing Johnson’s son, Wilfred. The rules in effect at that time allowed that up to six people or two families they could meet outside, while inside people could only socialize with their family or respect the rules of the ‘bubble’. Former spokesperson and former communications director James Slack, in a note published on January 14, he said he wanted to “apologize unreservedly for the anger and pain caused” by the party on April 16. “That event shouldn’t have happened at the time. I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility, ”said Slack, who left Downing Street last year to become deputy director of the newspaper The Sun.

For BoJo these are definitely critical moments. In recent days, the premier was trying to overcome the criticisms of the Tories thanks to a public apology in Parliament, but now other controversial episodes are emerging. Discontent is also growing within his own party: according to reports from the Guardian, more than 60% of Conservative MPs are now in favor of resignation of the head of the government so as to begin to openly discuss the sending of some letters to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee (the conservative group in the House of Commons), to ask for a vote of no confidence in him.