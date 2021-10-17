Joker: the characters of Joaquin Phoenix and Jack Nicholson in comparison

“And what does that idiot grin mean?” “That life has been good to me.”

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix in the title role

If the origins of the Joker, the killer psychopath played by Joaquin Phoenix In the movie just released in theaters (and thirty years earlier since Jack Nicholson), are traditionally shrouded in mystery, a certain irony can be seen in the fact that there is a bit of mystery even regarding the creation of the character himself. Appeared on April 25, 1940 in the first issue of the comic Batman, the Joker was conceived by the ‘fathers’ of Bat Man, Bob Kane and Bill Finger, and by their collaborator Jerry Robinson, but it has never been clearly established who, between Kane and Robinson, had the starting intuition: that of creating an archenemy for Batman modeled on the Joker card, and which in Finger’s drawing evoked the likeness of actor Conrad Veidt in the film based on the novel by Victor Hugo The man who laughs.

The origins of the Joker

The playing card joker depicts a court jester, and generally has a peculiar characteristic: its fluid and multiform nature, which allows it to take on the value of any other card in the deck. The joker, in essence, is the fool capable of reversing the fate of a game: a prerogative well aligned to that of the jester, or the only one with the ability to break away from social hierarchies, having the permission to mock even the sovereign. And what, on the other hand, does the Joker, the one with a capital J, if not use his grotesque humor to spread chaos in Gotham City? But if we pass from the narrative to the extra-film level, there is another parallelism of some interest: from Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 to Todd Phillips’ Joker currently in the cinema, the infamous villain remains the authentic trump card, the one capable of overturning the whole game.

Batman and Joker: the hero and his nemesis

Jack Nicholson is the Joker in Batman

Batman by Tim Burton, which debuted at the cinema on June 23, 1989, proved to be an epochal film from several points of view, also by virtue of an extraordinary success with the public (over 400 million dollars in box office, corresponding to more than one hundred million spectators): as illustrated in our in-depth analysis for Batman’s 30th anniversary, the work in question has helped to re-establish the modern cinecomic, through an approach in which the most ‘adult’ and darkest elements of the Gotham City universe they are inserted within an aesthetic that combines gothic traits and postmodern taste. A hybrid dimension that finds an impeccable synthesis in the villain chosen for the occasion: the Joker played by a wild Jack Nicholson.

Batman: an image of Jack Nicholson

The more Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is a shadowy and introverted protagonist, haunted by a painful and tenderly awkward past in interactions with photojournalist Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), the more Jack Nicholson’s Joker is histrionic and over the top, with her theatrical ways and the bright colors of her look. Burton repeatedly emphasizes the total antithesis between the two characters and allows the Joker to dominate the attention whenever he appears on stage; and if the double identity of Batman / Bruce Wayne is immediately implicit, the first part of the film focuses instead on the ‘birth’ of the antagonist, or more precisely on the metamorphosis from the pragmatic seriousness of Jack Napier, an old-fashioned gangster who it seems to come from a noir of the thirties, to the ringing and irrepressible vivacity of his alter ego defaced by acid.

The murder artist

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix in a photo from the film

The Batman of 1989 therefore constitutes a ‘origin story of the Joker, just like the film that a month ago obtained the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival (we refer you to the review of Joker) and which in these days, in the whirlwind of a heated debate at home on the representation of madness and violence, is registering record figures at the world box office (two hundred and fifty million on the opening weekend, of which almost a hundred in the USA alone). In the middle, obviously, one cannot fail to consider the other, fundamental turning point for the whole genre of reference: Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, who in 2008 delivered the unforgettable Joker by Heath Ledger to the collective imagination (little remains more than a parenthesis, however, the one to whom Jared Leto lent the face three years ago in David Ayer’s disappointing Suicide Squad).

Heath Ledger as the Joker in a sequence from the movie The Dark Knight

Joker in the mirror: Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger, two shades of madness

The Dark Knight: a close-up of Heath Ledger

Ledger’s villain, in the magnetic interpretation of the young Australian actor, is an almost metaphysical creature, devoid of any trace of human experience: the deadly personification of chaos. “A dog chasing cars“, as he defines himself; one of those men who, to quote another now famous joke,”they just want to see the world burn“. Nicholson’s Joker, unlike Ledger’s, has a more specific past, yet its essence is the same: an agent of chaos, a” murder artist. “I make art until someone dies“, declares to the horrified Vicki Vale, shortly after raiding the Gotham museum. It is one of the reasons for the sinister and timeless charm of the Joker, and the enormous popularity that has received both the portrait provided by Jack Nicholson and that by Heath Ledger, nearly twenty years later.

‘Send in the clowns’: the Joker and his stage

Batman: A disturbing close-up of Jack Nicholson

The long sequence in the museum is one of the most memorable pages of Tim Burton’s film, and offers an emblematic collection of the character. “My gentlemen, let’s become cultured a little!“, is his exclamation at the entrance to the building, and the following scene is a full-blown performance: from the dancing moves of the clown to the hints of choreography of his henchmen, to the enthralling rhythm of Partyman by Prince. Why Joker can’t help but perform: whether it’s settling scores with other underworld bosses, facing Batman or defacing world art masterpieces. And it is no coincidence that, among so many examples of classical harmony and beauty, the only painting spared is the Figure with meat by Francis Bacon: a disturbing image of Pope Innocent X, whose facial features are deformed into a surreal mask of horror.

Batman: Jack Nicholson as the Joker

Joker: a profile picture of Joaquin Phoenix

In this “performative vocation” we can identify the distance of Nicholson’s Joker (and Ledger’s) from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, but at the same time also their meeting point: because the misfit Arthur Fleck, who works as a clown to make ends meet, dreams of the limelight more than anything else and cultivates the illusory dream of reinventing himself as stand-up comedian. With the difference that while the 1989 Joker is a born performer, totally master of his own stage, for Fleck the reality in which he is immersed is a hostile place, the scene of perennial frustration; the only possible stage, then, is the fruit of his distorted imagination, be it the dim light of a night club or an unattainable romantic fantasy.

Joker and Taxi Driver: a comparison between two films about the black soul of America

‘Put on a happy face’: the mask and the face

Joker: A close-up of Joaquin Phoenix

However, the time will come, for Arthur, when a stage will truly conquer him: the television living room of his idol, the comedian Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). In Batman, Nicholson’s Joker repeatedly used television as a vehicle to spread terror in Gotham City, taking up and crippling the canonical advertising language, but also to cement his own appeal in the ‘media’ duel with the Bat Man. Thirty years later, the “fifth power” is still a deadly tool: and when he finally succeeds in making use of it, crowning his greatest ambition, Arthur Fleck will have completed his transformation into the Joker, the mask to which his face adheres so well. perfect, contemplated in the dressing room mirror a few moments before materializing in front of the cameras.

Joker: an image of Joaquin Phoenix

For the first time, that evening, Fleck is master of himself: he is an individual who has found his role and is happy to get into it body and soul. Arthur may have died, but the Joker was born in his place; and this time his “founding crime” is not a dancing revenge against a crime boss (Joker’s ‘debut’ in Batman was the killing of Carl Grissom), but a live murder described with shocking rawness. An explicit and above all realistic rawness, which has nothing of Jack Nicholson’s buffoonery gigionery, nor will it be mitigated by the counterweight of a masked executioner ready to intervene. Here, also for this reason Joker is such an innovative, discussed and controversial film, as well as a cinecomic like no other before: because, like it or not, it is forcing the rules of the game. Just like the card that inspired its protagonist.

Joker, analysis of the ending: the clown’s mocking grin and the revenge of madness