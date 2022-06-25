José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and the special meeting he will have in the coming days

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He has had to overcome several obstacles with his health throughout his more than five decades of career in the entertainment world. In 2017, she underwent a double lung transplant for her condition of pulmonary fibrosis.

When the Puma Rodriguez He was recovering, the coronavirus pandemic arrived and, like other artists, that drove him away from the stage again. The truth is that in this 2022 the singer is determined to make contact with his fans around the world and he already has several shows scheduled.

As part of an international tour, the Puma Rodriguez has a very special appointment with Venezuela. He will sing again in his native land after a 12-year absence and will do so with a show on July 14 at the renowned Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater.

“This meeting with Venezuela is more than special. After my operation I have asked God to be able to return, to have the opportunity to meet again with so many loved ones in my native country”, said the Puma Rodriguez in a video that went viral on the little camera’s social network.

Puma Rodríguez returns to his homeland. Source: instagram @showvenoficial

The tickets so that the public can attend the show of the Puma Rodriguez They are already for sale and their value is between 40 and 150 dollars. Once on stage, he will sing the hits that established him worldwide, he will dedicate heartfelt words and there will also be room for dancing.