José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez spoke for the first time about his “unrecognized son”

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old, he is one of the artists who knew how to transcend borders and today he is known all over the world. Parallel to his career, Puma formed his family and currently recognizes three daughters from different mothers.

The first marriage of Puma Rodriguez He went with Lila Morillo and with her he had his two oldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, with whom he currently does not have a good relationship and also cruel messages are sent by the media every time they give an interview.

After separating from Lila Morillo, the Puma Rodriguez He found love in Carolina Pérez and with her he had his youngest daughter Genesis. Precisely this marriage with this new heiress is what confronted him with the two older girls, but despite that, the singer has an unrecognized son.

Is about The Cougar Junior, who, in addition to ensuring that he is the son of the renowned artist, has an enormous physical resemblance. The young man is also a singer like his father and his two older sisters, with whom he also has a relationship. “We had a very nice relationship while he was married to Lila. My grandmother consolidated the family union. And the Morillos and the Rodríguez came together and shared”, the boy recalled in a press interview.

What everyone was waiting for was his opinion. Jose Luis Rodriguez who declared to El Tiempo de Colombia in 1995: “That boy is the son of a brother (Oswaldo) who is in Venezuela. My brother Oswaldo is very infatuated and told me that he had recognized that boy. If he belongs to the family It gives me joy. If my brother recognized him, it means that he bears the surname. If he sings and wants to make his life like that, welcome.”