Joshua Jackson joins Reese Witherspoon on the Hulu Little Fires Everywhere series

Joshua Jackson will join actresses Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Rosemarie DeWitt in the family drama Little Fires Everywhere, coming to Hulu.

Joshua Jackson will flank Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. The Hulu series stars Kerry Washington and Rosemarie DeWitt among the performers.

The Affair: Actor Joshua Jackson in the tenth episode

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of two families who live in the 1990s in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and become close after their children become friends. At the center of the plot are the destinies of the seemingly perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic duo of mother and daughter who will become part of their lives.

Joshua Jackson will play Bill Richardson, a Shaker Heights attorney who lives a modest life with his energetic wife Elena (Reese Witherspoonn). When Bill agrees to take on the case involving their friends in a fierce custody battle, the couple begins to quarrel over new reasons beyond the education of their daughter Izzy (Megan Stott).

Dawson’s Creek turns 20: the full cast reunion

Joshua Jackson starred in the acclaimed Showtime series The Affair, and will soon be seen in the cast of Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us.


