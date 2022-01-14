Journey among the ghosts of Covid “Positive but with a valid Green pass” – Chronicle

by Teobaldo Bianchini They are the ghosts of Covid. They know they are positive because they took a quick swab, but they have been waiting for days for a phone call from Asur for the molecular swab and for their isolation to be ‘certified’. And in the meantime, the Green pass also remains valid. Among the many stories is that of Pierpaolo Bellucci, 38, vaccinated with three doses (booster received on 12 December) and positive since Saturday 8 January, but without anyone officially knowing. In fact, since he was infected with a rapid swab at the Zongo pharmacy, he has not yet received any phone call from Asur to be able to verify his positivity with a swab …

by Teobaldo Bianchini

They are the ghosts of Covid. They know they are positive because they took a quick swab, but they have been waiting for days for a phone call from Asur for the molecular swab and for their isolation to be ‘certified’. And in the meantime, the Green pass also remains valid. Among the many stories is that of Pierpaolo Bellucci, 38, vaccinated with three doses (booster received on 12 December) and positive since Saturday 8 January, but without anyone officially knowing. In fact, since the infection was found through a rapid swab at the Zongo pharmacy, he has not yet received any phone call from the Asur to be able to verify his positivity with a molecular swab, which would start the period of isolation and suspend the his Green Pass. Pierpaolo went into isolation spontaneously, as is also indicated in these cases by the pharmacist who found the positivity. But he is in effect one of the ghosts of Covid. “The Asur was supposed to call me after a few hours – I say – but no one called me and now 6 days have passed. I also then contacted, after the fifth day, my GP who immediately sent the certificate of positivity but still not they called me “he continues, then dwelling on the Green Pass which is still valid:” Despite constantly updating the app, nothing has changed. I could go out and eat in a restaurant. This means that there is a total lack of control, at least in the Marche region, and that isolation becomes part of the civic sense of the individual, but this cannot be trusted “. Pierpaolo’s case, however, is not one of the few: “Everyone tells me it’s normal because Asur can’t keep up with the tracking. quarantine but to which the green pass remained valid “.

A similar story also comes to us from Matteo Fastigi, 40 years old from Villa Fastiggi, support teacher at the Cecchi institute. Indeed, his story is even more paradoxical because he had time to contract Covid and to become negative without ever being contacted by Asur. He was also vaccinated with the third dose, tested positive on December 30, and although solitary confinement was never officially ordered, he locked himself in the house until, on January 10, another tampon made in the pharmacy did not. given negative result. In this case, Matteo, being able to take advantage of the new regulations regarding third dose vaccinations, was supported by his GP who entered his situation (the transition from positive to negative) in the database. Despite this, however, even in his case, the Green Pass has never been updated and is always valid.

Stories that say a lot about the fact that the tracking of the Asur is now out of control. On the subject, the day before yesterday, the president Francesco Acquaroli also spoke: “With a huge number of positives – he said – the new pandemic phase also presupposes a change of bureaucratic step, otherwise we risk, by skipping the tracing, to isolate for weeks for people who do not have the requisites to be isolated. The possibility of using the rapid swab as a diagnostic tool is an important novelty – he added – but I hope that in the coming hours and weeks there may be other important innovations that the Region will put in place. field”.