Julia Roberts and Eric Roberts: reasons why they can not be seen – People – Culture

They have never been seen in a photograph together; neither before they were famous nor in the last four decades. And with few exceptions, they are not usually named in interviews either.

That mysterious distance served, since the beginning of the nineties, for the media to wonder what is going on between Julia Roberts and her brother Eric. Last Wednesday, June 1, the “Batman Begins” actor wanted to clarify the issue, but his statements ended up generating more doubts.

“Julia and I have always been good,” the 66-year-old actor explained on the ‘Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef’ podcast.

The actor tried to figure out the exact moment when the rumor was generated that he did not have a very friendly relationship with his relative Julia Roberts: “I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for a movie. It was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ was released, so the journalist started asking me a lot of questions about Julia. So I said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?’”

And of course they all concluded that we had a problem.

As he explained, at that time he thought his words had been “very funny”, but none of those present found that comment funny. “And, of course, everyone concluded that we had a problem,” he analyzed.

With the doubt already sown, the media began to look for any indication of a good or bad relationship between the two brothers, but the investigation was unsuccessful.

Now, without sarcasm, Eric explained, “All of a sudden, I keep hearing about these so-called issues I have with my sister that don’t really exist. Journalists and people appear everywhere and ask me about them as if they were real problems.”

“It’s something that blew up and rumors started circulating that we didn’t agree on a lot of things,” Eric recalled.

Despite speculation, the actor revealed that he and Julia have a typical sibling relationship, with its ups and downs: “My sister and I have always talked, we have always fought. I’ve always had fun with her and we never stopped treating each other. As simple as that”.

I love hanging out with my sister. She’s a cool girl, but she has three teenage kids.

She further added, “I love relating to my sister. She’s a cool girl, but she has three teenage kids. She I mean, she’s got a lot of stuff to deal with, and she’s doing a series now.”

The actor pointed out that when it comes to the media they prefer to be away from each other: “I do not ignore it. I only stay ‘out of his life’ when I’m with the press. That is all. And she does the same. I mean, honestly, if you’re making a movie and the press just wants to talk about any member of your family, it’s a bit unnerving.”

Could drugs and his ego have been the cause of the separation?

Renowned actress Julia Roberts earned $12 million. She known for her leading role in ‘Pretty Woman’. Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

In 2018, Roberts was also forced to talk about his younger sister in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’.

There, he hinted that his old addiction to illicit substances would have caused the estrangement between the two.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as a fight. I loved my sisters very much. He loved them, he adored them. They were very important to me and there were times when we were very close. We felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect is oneself,” he told the outlet at the time.

He further noted, “It was exhausting being around me. The whole day I lived complaining, I felt guilty and was unable to enjoy the pleasure. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia.”

I am very proud that the whole world knows that I was the first. Because I was the first by far

In that same interview, Eric boasted that he was the first Roberts in the film industry.: “I am very proud that everyone knows that I was the first. Because I was the first by far. I was the first to get Golden Globe and Oscar nominations, so I’m proud of that,” he said.

The actor claimed to be the architect of the successful careers of both his sister and his daughter: “If it weren’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts or Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that. When Julia first came to New York, I went to the William Morris agency and said, ‘Which one of you is going to offer my sister Julia a contract?’

A divorce and not receiving the support of his sister could have been another?

Despite the mystery with which the two brothers usually handle themselves, there was a fact that was leaked to the press and that many point to as one of the great axes of the conflict.

It all happened when Eric decided to leave his first wife Kelly Cunningham, mother of his daughter Emma, ​​whom he left for his current partner, Eliza.

In the midst of a conflictive dispute, the actress sided with her ex-sister-in-law and gave her all her support so that she could keep custody of little Emma, ​​mainly because of her brother’s addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The relationship finally began to mend in 2004, when Julia and her husband, photographer Danny Moder, became parents. At that time, Eric went to the hospital with his wife, Eliza, to leave some gifts for the twins. Since that day the relationship is cordial.

In the same way that the arrival of his nephews “sensitized” Eric, the relationship between Julia and Emma was always close and fluid. Contrary to what happens between siblings, aunt and niece often share photos and videos -and even old family postcards- that show the close relationship they have always maintained.

In fact, a few months ago, In an interview published by ‘People’ magazine, the young actress gave details about the bond that unites her with her famous aunt, and the pride he feels in following in his footsteps in the world of acting and entertainment.

“I never aspired to be her. I love her very much, I love her work, but I just go my own way, ”she expressed.

The actress also recalled being on the set of some of Julia’s great films when she was little, such as ‘Erin Brockovich and The couple of the year’.

“I would write the wardrobe labels, organize the makeup brushes and see how they made the continuity books. She asked unfiltered questions. In this industry you really learn by doing, ”he revealed, revealing how those years of games on set helped him to forge his own career.

For her part, Julia spoke with ‘Los Angeles Times’, in 2013, about how Emma handled fame in her early days: “When she comes to stay with us, I always think: ‘Please, let her be herself’, and she continues being the same magical girl she used to be. I think a lot of it has to do with her intentions to take on a role in a business like this. If you have a pure vision of what you want to achieve, I think you can maintain your own balance.”

