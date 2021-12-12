Julia Roberts introduces daughter Hazel to the world

Julia Roberts’ daughter made her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival Hazel (that’s her name), just 16, accompanied dad Danny Moder, director of photography for Sean Penn’s “Flag Day” on the red carpet.

Hazel appeared very shy and reserved. Mom Julia Roberts he wanted her to take his place on the red carpet this year. Hazel has always shook her father’s hand, very excited for this first official appearance.

Julia Roberts had met Daniel Moder on the set of the movie “The Mexican” in 2000. Julia had had a flash wedding with country singer Lyle Lovett and was then engaged to actor Benjamin Bratt. But for Daniel it was love at first sight. Julia left Benjamin and married Moder in 2002. In 2004, the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus were born. Three years after Herry.

But Hazel isn’t the only celebrity daughter who made her way to Cannes this year. Also in “Flag Day” stars Dylan Penn, the beautiful daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, who has conquered the Festival. Michael Cormac, son of Tim Roth, Honor Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton, Iris Law, daughter of Jude and Jack and Mercedes Kilmer, sons of Val Kilmer, went on the red carpet.

