Julia Roberts Reveals She Thought ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Could Only Work With George Clooney

Julia Roberts will return to the big screen in a romantic comedy for the first time in 20 years. While fans have long suspected that she strayed from the genre because she no longer had an interest in acting in rom-coms, that’s apparently not the case. Roberts recently revealed that she hadn’t seen a good enough script until Ticket to Paradise. Even then, with a solid script, Roberts had his doubts about it. She said that George Clooney’s acceptance finally helped her settle into the project.

The stars have aligned for Julia Roberts’ upcoming romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Roberts hadn’t exactly been on the hunt for a romantic comedy project, but when ticket to paradise came across his desk, he knew he was special. She told The Independent that she had read many scripts, but none of them had a defining characteristic that made her want to sign on.

