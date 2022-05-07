Julia Roberts Reveals She Thought ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Could Only Work With George Clooney

Julia Roberts will return to the big screen in a romantic comedy for the first time in 20 years. While fans have long suspected that she strayed from the genre because she no longer had an interest in acting in rom-coms, that’s apparently not the case. Roberts recently revealed that she hadn’t seen a good enough script until Ticket to Paradise. Even then, with a solid script, Roberts had his doubts about it. She said that George Clooney’s acceptance finally helped her settle into the project.

The stars have aligned for Julia Roberts’ upcoming romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Roberts hadn’t exactly been on the hunt for a romantic comedy project, but when ticket to paradise came across his desk, he knew he was special. She told The Independent that she had read many scripts, but none of them had a defining characteristic that made her want to sign on.

She liked it ticket to paradise but I wasn’t completely sold on it. Roberts told the publication that he thought the film could only work with George Clooney. She said: “But even with that, I thought, well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt that he only worked with me. Somehow we both were able to do it, and we left.”

‘Ticket to Paradise’ was written with Clooney and Roberts in mind

While the stars seemed to align to push the project forward, it wasn’t entirely fortuitous. The movie was actually written with Clooney and Roberts in mind, admits producer Tim Bevan.

Clooney and Roberts have a history of working together, but never in a romantic comedy. The famous actors appeared together for the first time in Ocean’s Eleven in 2001. They last connected in 2016 by money monster.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts | Felix Hörhager/Image Alliance via Getty Images

In money monsterClooney took on the role of Lee Gates, a financial TV host who is taken hostage by an angry investor. Roberts played Patty Fenn, the show’s producer. Jack O’Connell played the angry investor. Jodie Foster directed the film.

What is ‘Ticket to Paradise’ about?

While the megastars’ official roles haven’t been revealed, it looks like Roberts and Clooney will play the parents of a recent college graduate. According to IMDb, the film will follow Wren Butler and his friend Lily as they travel to Bali and fall in love with the locals. Appalled by her daughter’s decision to marry quickly, Lily’s parents travel to Bali to convince her daughter that she has common sense. Billie Lourd will take on the role of Wren, while Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in the role of Lily.

The film began filming in Queensland, Australia in late 2021. Filming was put on hold in January 2022 following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). According to Deadline, the production studio opted to pause production for three months while Australia dealt with the outbreak. ticket to paradise is tentatively scheduled for release in October 2022.

