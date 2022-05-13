Juliette Binoche will receive a Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the San Sebastián festival | Culture

French actress Juliette Binoche will receive a Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the San Sebastián Festival, which will be held between 16 and 24 September. On her fourth visit to the Basque city, the interpreter, winner of an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in The English Patient (1996), will be awarded at the Kursaal Auditorium for her outstanding and extensive career. Binoche has also been the face chosen by the San Sebastian company Dimension to illustrate the official poster for this edition of the gala.

The professional career of the actress in the cinema, which began in 1983 with the Cannes premiere of the drama Liberty Belle, goes through a multitude of motley characters in French and international productions. He worked with renowned filmmakers from his country such as Jean-Luc Godard in I salute you, Maria (1985) and André Techiné in Quote (1985) and in Alice and Martin (1998). Outside of France, she worked under Peter Kosminsky on an adaptation of wuthering heights (1992), opposite Michael Haneke in Unknown Code (2000) and Hidden (2005). Most recently, she participated in the cast of Nobody wants the night (2015), by the Spanish Isabel Coixet.

Face of Juliette Binoche on the poster for the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival. SAN SEBASTIAN FESTIVAL (Europa Press)

Binoche, who started out on stage and learned her trade at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, has also shared the screen with well-known names in the world of cinema such as Judi Dench, Steve Carell, Clive Owen, Johnny Depp, Ethan Hawke, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Pattinson, among others. Despite his preference for auteur cinema, he has not been disgusted by Hollywood blockbusters, with appearances at the box office Godzilla (2014) and in Ghost in the Shell (2017), adaptation of a Japanese manga starring Scarlett Johansson. Her last job was in the 2019 movie Clara and Claire, from French Safy Nebbou.