July arrives with unmissable premieres on HBO Max, Disney + and Netflix

July is already here, like every month and the main platforms launched their premieres of television series, some recently released and others with new seasons, as well as the premiere of movies and documentaries, so here is a preview of what is you can see this month on HBO Max, Disney + and Netflix. hbo max Films -Morbius (July 1) Set in the Spider-Man universe, it focuses on one of its most iconic villains, Morbius, a doctor who, after suffering from a blood disease and failing to heal himself, became a vampire.

-Let It Go (July 1) Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to save their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.

-No sudden move (July 2) In 1954 Detroit, petty criminals are hired to steal a document. When their heist goes wrong, they go looking for who hired them and for what purpose.

-Uncharted: Off the map (July 8) Nathan Drake and his partner Victor Sullivan embark on a dangerous search for the “greatest treasure ever found.” At the same time, they track down clues that may lead to Drake’s missing brother.

-The art of being an adult (July 10) A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson’s years on Staten Island, including his father’s death on 9/11, and his introduction to the world of comedy.

-Superman: Man of Tomorrow (July 12) Clark Kent, the new intern reporter for the Daily Planet, is secretly Metropolis’ new superhero fighting for good, Superman. However, as he begins to discover his powers and responsibilities, new challenges loom on the horizon.

-Trolls 2 (July 17) When the kings of rock band together to destroy other forms of music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring quest to unite six different troll tribes and save the diversity of melodies from extinction.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (July 22) After Peter Parker’s secret identity as Spider-Man is discovered, the young man’s life turns crazy. Peter decides to ask Doctor Strange for help in getting his life back. But something goes wrong and causes a fracture in the multiverse.

–Tenet (July 24) An epic action that revolves around international espionage, time travel and evolution, in which a secret agent must prevent World War III.

Series -How to fuck everything (July 1) A group of teenagers who hit the road aimlessly. It all starts when Alba, a young woman who finds it difficult to adapt and who has only been in her new high school for a short time, finds out that the end-of-year trip has been cancelled. Her plans to run away from home collapse.

-Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin (July 28) The series follows the lives of four high school girls and close friends whose friendship falls apart after the disappearance of their leader. A year later, the estranged friends reunite when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named “A” who threatens to expose their most personal secrets.

Netflix Series -Control Z season 3 (July 6) Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. Fifteen months later the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams.

-The longest night (July 8)

A group of armed men surround the complex and cut off communications with the outside world. His goal: to capture Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes.

-Resident Evil (July 14) Years after a viral epidemic causes a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible…while fighting a battle for survival.

-Alchemy of Souls (July 23) A powerful sorceress trapped in the body of a blind woman meets a member of a prestigious family who needs her help to change her destiny. She sees everything you want.

Films -The Theory of Everything (July 1) At only 21 years old, young Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) must face a terrible diagnosis: a neurological disorder and only two years to live. His will and the support of his future wife (Felicity Jones) will be key to face it.

-Lara Croft Tom Raider: The Cradle of Life (July 1) The famous tomb raider (tomb Raider) Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) must find the infamous box before it falls into the hands of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. Jonathan Reiss (Ciarán Hinds), who is trying to control the evil power.

-Persuasion (July 15) Persuasion is a novel about second chances at love. Before reaching her twenties, Anne Elliot had an affair with Frederick Wentworth and the wedding plans were frustrated by the opposition of the family and friends of the young woman because the fiancé was not of the same social class or had a fortune.

Mirreyes vs. Godinez (July 13) Genaro, an alpha godin, has dedicated a lot of effort and work to grow in the world of work and move up in Zapaterías Kuri. Suddenly, he meets Santi Kuri, the owner’s son, a “Mirrey” who is now trying to impose his vision on the company and get the “Godínez” out of the picture.

-The illusionists: Nothing is what it seems (July 26) An FBI team must confront a gang of criminals who are experts in magic and are dedicated to robbing banks. They are “The Four Horsemen”, a group made up of the best illusionists in the world. During the heists, always against corrupt businessmen, they rain the stolen money on the spectators, before the astonished gaze of an elite FBI team that tracks them down.

Disney+ Films -Spider-Man: A new universe (July 8) Introduces Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Man Universe, where more than one can wear the mask. – Miles Morales comes to the Spider-Man comics in 2011, created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Sara Pichelli.

-Death Among the Flowers (July 22) Year 1929. Between two friends a great rivalry arises because of the love of a woman. Leo, a gangster who dominates the city, and Tom, his lieutenant, face each other in an open war that will trigger betrayals, political conflicts, corruption and internal divisions.-Sweet Home Alabama.

-Not Okay (July 27) A young woman desperate for friends and fame fakes a trip to Paris to upgrade her social media presence. In the real world, a terrifying incident takes place that becomes part of her imaginary journey that she must solve.

Series Atlanta Season 3: (July 13) It is an American television series on FX, released in 2016, of the dramatic comedy genre, created by and starring Donald Glover. The series is about two cousins ​​navigating the rap scene in the city of Atlanta and their efforts to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

Milo Murphy’s Law Season 2: (July 20) The series is based on Milo Murphy, one of the descendants of Edward A. Murphy Jr., famous for creating Murphy’s Law, which states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. The events in the series take place in the universe of Phineas and Ferb.

The Resident: (July 27) Devon Pravesh is a young and idealistic doctor who begins his professional career under the tutelage of Dr. Conrad Hawkins, a third-year resident doctor who is quite impervious to the rules, who seems determined to open the young doctor’s eyes and show him that everything he knew of medicine is wrong.