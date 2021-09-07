Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle: Where was the movie with Dwayne Johnson shot?

Here’s where Jumanji was filmed – Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel to the 1995 film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Filming of Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, a 2017 film starring Dwayne Johnson, began on September 19, 2016 and took place primarily in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Kualoa Ranch Nature Reserve. The film concluded on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jumanji: Dwayne Johnson filming on set

The blockbuster is set in 2016 and even the plot has adapted to our times: it is not a boxed game that attracts the protagonists, but a video game. The first location that we absolutely must mention, visible in many sequences of the film, are the splendid Kualoa mountains, also present in other films such as Jurassic Park, 50 times the first kiss, or in the TV series Lost.

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in a moment in the film

Most of the exteriors were shot over the course of two months in the beautiful Hawaiian landscapes of the island of Oahu. According to Reel News Hawaii, many minor scenes from the film were shot in Heeia Kea’s jungle as the scene where the characters land in Jumanji and Jack Black is eaten by the hippo took place just off the main path leading to Waimea Falls. Falls Park.

A scene from the remake of Jumanji with Dwayne Johnson

Reel News Hawaii also discovered a very interesting location: the tree house where Alan Parrish, played by Robin Williams in the first film, spent his years in the world of Jumanji was a set built on the large banyan tree in Kawela Bay. At the beach of Turtle Bay, however, the scene of the discovery of the board game was filmed.