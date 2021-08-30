Jungle Cruise: big news coming soon | Cinema

After the arrival at the cinema, from November 16 in the United States – as we have seen – the home video edition Dvd, Blu-ray and 4K UHD of, Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt hit theaters last month.

After taking a peek at the list of special content, this week promises to be full of news.

As announced by Dwayne Johnson himself on Instagram, in fact, this week there will be “big news” on Jungle Cruise. Will Disney announce the sequel that was talked about? We will find out soon.

Meanwhile, remember that excluding the proceeds from VIP access, the film is worth 187 million dollars worldwide.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt impersonates Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

The project directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is based on a screenplay by JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), based in turn on a script by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love).

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

