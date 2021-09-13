Jungle Cruise, The Rock shows the world premiere staging

Growing curiosity for the film starring The Rock ed Emily Blunt , while waiting, the American actor gave the audience a video of the setting up of the location for the world premiere of the film.

A few days after its release, The Rock, class 1972 , has published a video, lasting a few seconds, showing the setting up of a large screen that will be used during the world premiere. The post was shared via the Instagram profile it boasts more than two hundred and four million followers that every day they follow his life between filming, backstage and moments of relaxation surrounded by the dearest affections.

Jungle Cruise, two trailers of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

The world premiere of the film will be held on Saturday 24 July at Disneyland, the actor said: “The rise of Jungle Cruise! Guys, a really exciting and amazing video to share with you! Our giant screen goes up for the world premiere of Jungle Cruise next Saturday, July 24, at the one and only Disneyland “.

Later, The Rock added: “Our goal is to give fans the biggest red carpet event of the year that can be epic, spectacular and fun!”

In a short time, the post has received numerous positive comments so as to count at the moment even more than half a million likes.