Just like Nodal, Kristal Silva appears with tattoos on her face | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful driver from Aztec TVKristal Silva, recognized for her participation in Venge la alegría and for her great personality and beauty, always the time to take off for her creative way of taking new photos for her social networks and thus showing off her excellent talent for posing in front of the cameras .

On this occasion, the famous presenter wanted to use a style that is not common in her, something a little more oriented to the urban genre, something similar to what she would use Christian Nodalwith tattoos at facea hairstyle braidsplaid shirt, khaki pants, scarf in hand and good chains.

Apparently Silva was ready to get on a stage of Rap and in fact, he did, for his presentation of “The Kings of Playback”, itched to move his lips and interpret the song “Pimp Daddy”.

The video of her presentation was shared among her fans through the different networks, all noticing how well she did, delighted with her way of doing things, her work and practically everything about her.

The beautiful entertainment celebrity gathered more than 50 likes in a couple of hours, she also thanked the public for voting for her and always supporting her in her projects.

Kristal Silva shares her new look and tattoos.



Let us remember that Kristal Silva is well recognized by viewers and from the moment she appears on television they are excited to be able to continue giving her presence almost every morning.

Of course, her fans did not stop flattering her and acknowledging that any style suits her, that was what she showed, she does not need to be pigeonholed into a single way of dressing to look good.

Stay on Show News and continue enjoying the beautiful content of this famous and many others, show news, entertainment and more.